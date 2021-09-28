Isle of Palms meeting to discuss new fire chief

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms City Council is set to talk about the process of hiring a new fire chief.

According to the meeting agenda, the council wants to hire a recruiting firm to help assist in that hiring process.

The town recently appointed Ken Briscoe as an interim chief after Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett oversaw the fire department for eight months.

Council will also discuss the possible approval of two patrol SUVs for the police department, as well as buying beach wheelchairs which would be free for visitors.

All will be discussed at the Isle of Palms 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting.

