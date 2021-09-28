SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Isle of Palms meeting to discuss new fire chief

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms City Council is set to talk about the process of hiring a new fire chief.

According to the meeting agenda, the council wants to hire a recruiting firm to help assist in that hiring process.

The town recently appointed Ken Briscoe as an interim chief after Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett oversaw the fire department for eight months.

Council will also discuss the possible approval of two patrol SUVs for the police department, as well as buying beach wheelchairs which would be free for visitors.

All will be discussed at the Isle of Palms 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people...
Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator
Data from the USGS says a 2.5 magnitude earthquake happened nine kilometers or 5.6 miles North...
Geologists report 2.5 magnitude earthquake outside Ridgeville
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Emergency officials say one person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into...
One person transported to the hospital after vehicle crashes into business

Latest News

According to a court filing from Monday, Tony Satterfield and Brian Harriott are calling for...
Children of former Murdaugh family housekeeper want Alex Murdaugh jailed
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Isle of Palms meeting to discuss new fire chief
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Proposed Johns Island assessment fees could help fund infrastructure projects
Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability Robert Summerfield wants to...
Proposed Johns Island assessment fees could help fund infrastructure projects