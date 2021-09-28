Johns Island church hosting food distribution

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Those who need help putting food on the table can find a helping hand on Johns Island.

The Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church is holding a drive through food distribution Wednesday and they say they want to help the community fight hunger.

Organizers say the distribution will start at 1 p.m. and will continue until all their groceries have been given away.

Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church is located at 670 Bear Swamp Road in the Red Top section of Johns Island.

The distribution will be a free drive-thru, but recipients are asked to stay in their cars.

