Man accused of sexual assault of Isle of Palms woman he met on dating app

David Cornwall faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual assault and kidnapping, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond for a North Carolina man who is charged with the sexual assault of an Isle of Palms woman.

David Patrick Cornwall, 51, of Charlotte, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping, according to jail records at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

An incident report from Isle of Palms Police states officers responded to the victim’s home where she told officers she met the suspect on a dating app. The victim told police after dinner, they went to her home where he used force to have non-consensual sex with her.

Cornwall has since posted bond, jail records state.

