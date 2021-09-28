More sunshine as we continue through the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep our weather quiet over the next few days with plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures expected. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 80s for the rest of the afternoon. A pleasant evening with a clear sky, temperatures will cool into the 70s. Morning lows will trend upward as we head through the rest of the week with fewer 50s and more folks starting out in the mid to upper 60s by week’s end. Starting Thursday, there will be a small chance of a shower each day through the weekend. A weak cold front will slide through Friday bringing the temperatures down a few degrees for the weekend.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is now a Category 4 hurricane once again in the Central Atlantic. Sam is forecast to miss the Lesser Antilles and Bermuda over the next 5 days. This means that Sam will dodge all land areas as it heads north into the Atlantic graveyard. There are three other disturbances to watch in the Atlantic but none are expected to ever pose a risk to land areas.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86, Low 67.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89, Low 68.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain. High 87, Low 68.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain. High 85, Low 65.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Rain. High 83, Low 64.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Rain. High 84, Low 65.

