In Murdaugh family scandal, tiny South Carolina town shaken

The gates near Alex Murdaugh's home in Islandton, S.C., are seen in this Monday, Sept. 20, 2021...
The gates near Alex Murdaugh's home in Islandton, S.C., are seen in this Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 photo. State police have six separate investigations into Murdaugh and his family after his wife and son were shot to death outside the home in June. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) - The influential Murdaugh family is at the center of an unfolding drama in the tiny South Carolina town of Hampton.

For a century, the Murdaughs have quietly steered much of the legal world in this corner of the state, by running the prosecutor’s office and a large civil law firm.

Then, in June, Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were killed at home. Alex Murdaugh found his wife and son’s bodies.

State police have since opened six investigations into Murdaugh. Police say he tried to arrange his death to get a life-insurance payout for his surviving son.

Most of Hampton’s 2,600 residents know Alex Murdaugh, but won’t speak publicly about him now.

Quietly, many wonder whether the family is wielding power as investigations play out.

