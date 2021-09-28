North Charleston police searching for missing 40-year-old man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 40-year-old man.

Authorities are looking for Recarlison J. Grant who was last seen by his mother in June at Dorchester Road and Leeds Avenue.

“He is homeless and has mental health issues,” NCPD officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tiffani Crider at (843) 740-2526 or (843) 708-5840.

