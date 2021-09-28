SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Charleston police searching for missing 40-year-old man

Authorities are looking for Recarlison J. Grant who was last seen by his mother in June at...
Authorities are looking for Recarlison J. Grant who was last seen by his mother in June at Dorchester Road and Leeds Avenue.(NCPD)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 40-year-old man.

Authorities are looking for Recarlison J. Grant who was last seen by his mother in June at Dorchester Road and Leeds Avenue.

“He is homeless and has mental health issues,” NCPD officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tiffani Crider at (843) 740-2526 or (843) 708-5840.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a woman missing from an assisted living facility has...
Police: Woman missing from assisted living facility found safe
Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people...
Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator
Data from the USGS says a 2.5 magnitude earthquake happened nine kilometers or 5.6 miles North...
Geologists report 2.5 magnitude earthquake outside Ridgeville
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Latest News

The board chose to take no action on a mask mandate at Monday night’s meeting. Board members...
Dorchester District 2 board members take no action on a district-wide mask mandate
Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
One person was injured in a shooting at a Goose Creek neighborhood Monday afternoon. It...
One person injured in shooting at Goose Creek neighborhood
VIDEO: One person injured in shooting at Goose Creek neighborhood
VIDEO: One person injured in shooting at Goose Creek neighborhood