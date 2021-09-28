One dead, another injured in two-vehicle crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead and another injured following a two-vehicle crash in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said it happened at 1:28 p.m. on US-176 near Lebanon Road and involved a 2002 tractor trailer and a 2012 Ford sedan.

According to Pye, the sedan was traveling west when it traveled left of center and struck the trailer which was traveling east.

The driver of the sedan suffered fatal injuries, while the driver of the tractor was transported to the hospital.

Troopers are continuing the investigation.

