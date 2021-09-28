Police find missing car in fatal hit and run case

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have found a car that was used in a fatal hit and run case.

North Charleston Police arrested Antwain McDaniel, 40, back in September and charged him with hit and run accident involving a death.

Antwain McDaniels (Al Cannon Detention Center)

When officers arrested and charged McDaniel, they said they were still looking for a Honda Odyssey with a South Carolina license plate listed SBC119.

The Honda was the vehicle used in the incident and the North Charleston Police Department says they just found it in the Ravenel area.

There is no updated word McDaniel’s status in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

