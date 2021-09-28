SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police in Georgia shoot suspect in bow and arrow carjacking

Police say the suspect was armed with a compound bow loaded with an arrow.
Police say the suspect was armed with a compound bow loaded with an arrow.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say they shot and wounded a man suspected of using a bow and arrow to carjack a woman in Atlanta before crashing the stolen car and pointing the weapon at police.

The suspect was taken to a hospital after he was shot once Tuesday during a standoff in Marietta, a city about 20 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

The events began unfolding early Tuesday morning when Atlanta police say the suspect shot an arrow through a woman’s windshield while demanding she get out. Police located the stolen car about an hour later in Marietta after it crashed.

Police say the suspect was armed with a compound bow loaded with an arrow.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people...
Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator
One person was injured in a shooting at a Goose Creek neighborhood Monday afternoon. It...
One person injured in shooting at Goose Creek neighborhood
Data from the USGS says a 2.5 magnitude earthquake happened nine kilometers or 5.6 miles North...
Geologists report 2.5 magnitude earthquake outside Ridgeville
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 file photo, a view of a cassette with the recording of...
John Lennon cassette tape fetches $58,240 at Danish auction
Richard Stafford, the attorney for the Petito and Schmidt families, criticized the Laundries'...
Laundries did not help find Gabby Petito, attorney says
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-26 are blocked near Jedburg...
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes westbound I-26 near Jedburg Road
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency