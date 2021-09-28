SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police search for missing person with history of seizures

James Edward Mazyck, 54, was last seen in the downtown Charleston area in late 2019, police say.
James Edward Mazyck, 54, was last seen in the downtown Charleston area in late 2019, police say.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man reported missing by his family.

James Edward Mazyck, 54, was last seen in the downtown area in late 2019 and has not been seen since, police say.

He has a history of seizures and epilepsy, Charleston Police Sgt. Elizabeth Wolfsen said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people...
Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator
One person was injured in a shooting at a Goose Creek neighborhood Monday afternoon. It...
One person injured in shooting at Goose Creek neighborhood
Data from the USGS says a 2.5 magnitude earthquake happened nine kilometers or 5.6 miles North...
Geologists report 2.5 magnitude earthquake outside Ridgeville
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Latest News

David Cornwall faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual assault and kidnapping, according...
Man accused of sexual assault of Isle of Palms woman he met on dating app
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on healthcare workers in the Lowcountry, but some...
Retired nurses return to Roper St. Francis Hospital to help during pandemic
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Court denies Dylann Roof’s request for new appellate hearing
Roper St. Francis administered more than 1,000 additional COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines in the last...
Tri-County hospitals administer thousands of COVID booster shots, 3rd doses of vaccine