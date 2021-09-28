Proposed Johns Island assessment fees could help fund infrastructure projects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston leaders are looking to help fund future infrastructure projects on Johns Island through a proposed “Johns Island Municipal Improvement District” assessment fee.

Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability Robert Summerfield wants to emphasize that the Municipal Improvement District assessment will only apply to new developments inside city limits on Johns Island, and won’t effect people currently living on the island.

“No one currently living, using their property today, will see this assessment, as long as they continue to use their property the way they’re using it today,” Summerfield said. “It is only when new construction occurs that results in new residential units or new commercial leasable space on that property, would they see this assessment in the future, and only once that construction is completed.”

Summerfield says new Johns Island properties would be charged an annual fee per residential unit. He says the flat fee starts at $480.

The Johns Island Municipal Improvement District encompasses about 6,500 acres and Summerfield says he estimates up to 4,000 new units could be developed in this district in the future.

Summerfield says the money they receive from these assessments will be used to provide gap funding for a multitude of projects. He says they could include park and road improvements, sidewalk and right-of-way additions, and stormwater ditch reconstruction.

After a recent public hearing, Summerfield says he’s heard from Johns Island residents who are in favor of the plan.

“I think there are a lot of people out there who have very legitimate concerns about the impacts of future development,” Summerfield said. “I think for a number of them though, they see this as an opportunity for that future development to contribute to improving those things that are the reason, they worry about that, which is the lack of open space, the roadways, and then some of the drainage issues that are out there.”

The Ways and Means Committee will introduce this ordinance to council at its 4:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting. Summerfield says a second and possibly third reading could both be in October.

The full meeting agenda can be found on the city’s website.

