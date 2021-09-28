SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Proposed Johns Island assessment fees could help fund infrastructure projects

Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability Robert Summerfield wants to...
Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability Robert Summerfield wants to emphasize that the Municipal Improvement District assessment will only apply to new developments inside city limits on Johns Island, and won’t effect people currently living on the island.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston leaders are looking to help fund future infrastructure projects on Johns Island through a proposed “Johns Island Municipal Improvement District” assessment fee.

Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability Robert Summerfield wants to emphasize that the Municipal Improvement District assessment will only apply to new developments inside city limits on Johns Island, and won’t effect people currently living on the island.

“No one currently living, using their property today, will see this assessment, as long as they continue to use their property the way they’re using it today,” Summerfield said. “It is only when new construction occurs that results in new residential units or new commercial leasable space on that property, would they see this assessment in the future, and only once that construction is completed.”

Summerfield says new Johns Island properties would be charged an annual fee per residential unit. He says the flat fee starts at $480.

The Johns Island Municipal Improvement District encompasses about 6,500 acres and Summerfield says he estimates up to 4,000 new units could be developed in this district in the future.

Summerfield says the money they receive from these assessments will be used to provide gap funding for a multitude of projects. He says they could include park and road improvements, sidewalk and right-of-way additions, and stormwater ditch reconstruction.

After a recent public hearing, Summerfield says he’s heard from Johns Island residents who are in favor of the plan.

“I think there are a lot of people out there who have very legitimate concerns about the impacts of future development,” Summerfield said. “I think for a number of them though, they see this as an opportunity for that future development to contribute to improving those things that are the reason, they worry about that, which is the lack of open space, the roadways, and then some of the drainage issues that are out there.”

The Ways and Means Committee will introduce this ordinance to council at its 4:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting. Summerfield says a second and possibly third reading could both be in October.

The full meeting agenda can be found on the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people...
Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator
Data from the USGS says a 2.5 magnitude earthquake happened nine kilometers or 5.6 miles North...
Geologists report 2.5 magnitude earthquake outside Ridgeville
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Emergency officials say one person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into...
One person transported to the hospital after vehicle crashes into business

Latest News

The board chose to take no action on a mask mandate at Monday night’s meeting. Board members...
Dorchester District 2 board members take no action on a district-wide mask mandate
Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Authorities are looking for Recarlison J. Grant who was last seen by his mother in June at...
North Charleston police searching for missing 40-year-old man
One person was injured in a shooting at a Goose Creek neighborhood Monday afternoon. It...
One person injured in shooting at Goose Creek neighborhood