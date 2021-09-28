SC Lottery
Rollover crash in Loris damages utility pole, troopers investigating

A utility pole was damaged in a rollover crash early Tuesday morning in Loris, officials say.
A utility pole was damaged in a rollover crash early Tuesday morning in Loris, officials say.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A utility pole was damaged in a rollover crash early Tuesday morning in Loris, officials say.

Crews were called to the single-vehicle accident at 2360 Red Bluff Road at 5:12 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Occupants were reported to be trapped, officials say, but first responders found no one in the vehicle.

No one was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

