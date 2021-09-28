SC reports fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, but increase in percent-positive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control fell below 2,000, according to its latest release.

DHEC reported 1,791 new cases, including 1,534 detected through PCR tests and another 257 detected through rapid tests.

Since DHEC reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour delay, Tuesday’s release covered Sunday’s numbers. But they reflected the fourth consecutive daily drop in new cases. That follows Monday’s three-day total of new cases that fell below 10,000 for the first time since mid-August.

The agency reported a total of 47 deaths, 45 of which were listed as confirmed and two additional listed as probable.

Of those 47 deaths, six were reported in Lowcountry counties, including three confirmed deaths and one probable death in Dorchester County and one confirmed death each in Berkeley and Georgetown Counties.

The results came from 19,821 tests conducted with a positive rate of 11.0%, up from 8.3% reported in the latest batch of tests on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 852,006 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 685,360 cases detected using PCR tests and 166,646 detected with rapid tests.

As of Tuesday, DHEC reported a total of 12,259 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 10,644 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,615 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 10.8 million tests since the pandemic began.







