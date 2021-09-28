SC Lottery
State Supreme Court asked to review Charleston Co. Schools mask mandate ruling

A judge ruled Monday in favor of the school district, denying a claim for an emergency temporary injunction and restraining order that would have prevented the district from enforcing the mask mandate for faculty and students at district buildings, prompting the new appeal to the state Supreme Court.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Court documents state an appeal has been filed with the South Carolina Supreme Court after a judge denied a motion to block the Charleston County School District’s mask mandate.

District School Board Chairman Dr. Eric Mack said Monday he viewed the ruling as “an affirmation” of the board’s commitment to student health and safety.

“Hopefully, this will allow everyone, regardless of their stance on wearing facemasks, to get back to a renewed focus on our students’ education,” he said.

But the notice of appeal was received Monday, the same day of Mack’s statement, according to court documents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

