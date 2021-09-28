SC Lottery
Study: Most Americans ‘resigned’ to COVID future

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – Most Americans expect a future with COVID-19.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Tuesday, 79% of adults believe COVID will continue at a low level, like the flu, and we’ll have to live with it for the foreseeable future.

The survey also indicates that people appear to be taking the notion in stride, with 36% saying they are “satisfied but not enthusiastic” about that future and another 35% saying it makes them feel “dissatisfied but not angry.”

Unvaccinated Americans appear to be slightly more optimistic about the future.

Some 18% of them say they think COVID will be eliminated in the United States, while just 13% of vaccinated adults say the same.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

