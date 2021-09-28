SC Lottery
Tri-County hospitals administer thousands of COVID booster shots, 3rd doses of vaccine

Roper St. Francis administered more than 1,000 additional COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines in the last four weeks, and on Tuesday they held their first employee booster-shot clinic.(Live 5 News)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tri-county hospitals have already administered thousands of COVID-19 booster shots and 3rd doses of the vaccine.

Roper St. Francis administered more than 1,000 additional COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines in the last four weeks, and on Tuesday they held their first employee booster-shot clinic. Additionally, hundreds have signed up to receive a booster shot in the coming weeks.

At MUSC, nearly 11,000 additional COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the month of September, with more than 2,800 patients scheduled to receive it.

But right now, only certain populations initially vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine can get a booster shot based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

Chief Medical Officer at Roper St. Francis Robert Oliverio says booster shots are only necessary for people 65 and older or those between 18-64 with underlying medical conditions.

“If you’re saying, I’m 30 years old and I don’t have any pre-existing conditions, what I would say is you don’t really need a booster as of now,” Oliverio said.

According to the CDC, those who live or work in high-risk environments, who are 18 years of age and older are also eligible for the vaccine.

At Roper St. Francis, they are only administering booster shots 6 months after the last COVID-19 vaccine dose, and all eligible patients must receive the same vaccine brand they received the first time.

“If you had a Moderna or Johnson and Johnson and you try to get a Pfizer, we can’t do that. There’s no study that says that’s okay,” Oliverio said.

The spokesperson for Trident Medical Center says they are not yet administering COVID-19 booster shots.

To schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through MUSC, click here: https://muschealth.org/vaccine-scheduling

