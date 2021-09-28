SC Lottery
‘We never gave up’: Sheriff announces arrest in 2004 cold case murder

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest Tuesday in connection with a deadly...
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting 17 years ago.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting 17 years ago.

Xavier D. Williams, 41, has been arrested in the murder of Fred L. Greene Jr., Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced at a news conference.

Williams was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Charleston, Lewis said.

“It’s taken us a long time to get where we are,” Lewis said. “I hope you understand that we never gave up.”

Lewis said investigators did not get a lot of cooperation from witnesses of the shooting, which occurred in a nightclub. He said people were reluctant to talk for a variety of reasons.

He was being held without bond on the murder charge because only a circuit court judge can set bond on a murder charge, he said.

