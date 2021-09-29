Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh talks charges, client’s condition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly four weeks after authorities received a call that prominent Hampton County Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot in the head, his lawyer said Murdaugh is doing much better with his current stay in an out-of-state rehab facility.

Murdaugh is charged with filing a filing a false police report, insurance fraud and conspiring to commit insurance fraud.

Authorities said these charges come from an incident over Labor Day weekend when, according to officials, Murdaugh gave a man a gun and told him to shoot him in the head so Murdaugh’s son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

Senator Dick Harpootlian previously released a statement blaming this all on an opioid addiction, but he said in an interview with Live 5 Wednesday that Murdaugh has made progress.

“We’ve spoken to him and he’s doing much better,” he said. “He’s not out of the woods. This is a decade or more long addiction issue, but he’s doing much better. Opioid addiction is just horrible. It’s killed so many lives and another life ruined—Murdaugh’s.”

Despite all the attention the case has gotten across the country, Harpootlian said he believes Murdaugh will get a fair trial once the case gets to that point.

“I’ve defended and prosected many high profile cases,” he said. “I prosecuted Pee Wee Gaskins here, the largest mass murderer in the history of the state. We got a jury. It took a while, but we got a fair jury. Let me say this, I believe in the system of justice we have in this country. It’s unique. There isn’t a better one in the world. If when it operates correctly, when the participants –the judges, the lawyers—are good, it operates better than anything in the history of man.”

