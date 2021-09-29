SC Lottery
Clemson’s Spector Named ACC Co-Linebacker of the Week

The Citadel freshman Cooper Wallace (27) is tackled by Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector (10)...
The Citadel freshman Cooper Wallace (27) is tackled by Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector (10) and cornerback Sheridan Jones (26) during the first quarter of their game against The Citadel Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.(KEN RUINARD/Staff)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. —  The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that linebacker Baylon Spector has earned ACC Co-Linebacker of the Week honors for his performance at NC State on Saturday. Spector will share this week’s honor with Georgia Tech’s Charlie Thomas.

Clemson has now earned a total of 546 weekly honors since 1968, including five honors this season. Spector becomes the third different Clemson linebacker to earn the honor in the season’s first four weeks, as James Skalski secured ACC Linebacker of the Week honors following Clemson’s season opener against Georgia, and LaVonta Bentley earned the award last week for his performance starting in place of Spector against Georgia Tech.

The honor is the second of Spector’s career, joining his selection following Clemson’s win against Virginia last season. This year marks the first time that Clemson has recorded three Linebacker of the Week selections in a single season since 2015, when B.J. Goodson earned the honor three times.

Against NC State, Spector recorded a team-high and career-high 19 tackles. His 19 tackles were the most by a Clemson player in a single game under Dabo Swinney, one ahead of Spencer Shuey’s 18 tackles against Georgia in 2013. The 19 tackles were also the most by a Clemson player since 2002, when John Leake recorded 21 stops against Maryland.

