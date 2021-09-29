SC Lottery
Emergency crews working fire in Awendaw area

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say it’s on the 4800 block of Causey...
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews are working a fire in the Awendaw area Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say it’s on the 4800 block of Causey Pond road off of Woodville Road and involves a large “push up pile fire” that has extended into a wooded area.

“Our High Water Rescue vehicle, which also doubles as our Wildland Response Vehicle is on scene providing assistance,” AMCFD officials said.

