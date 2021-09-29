SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Home heating sticker shock: Natural gas prices nearly double from year ago

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.(Source: Canva, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Keeping your home warm this winter could be a lot more expensive.

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.

The commodity is the most common way to heat homes in the United States.

Natural gas is also the main fuel used to power America’s electric grid.

Analysts warn the nation’s stockpile is low and could go lower with a cold winter.

Making the situation worse is Hurricane Ida’s effect on production in the Gulf, as well as shortages in Russia and Norway.

The United States exports much of its own natural gas. Those exports are up nearly 50% from a year ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Xavier Williams is facing a charge of murder in the 2004 shooting of Fred L. Green Jr.
‘We never gave up’: Sheriff announces arrest in 2004 cold case murder
Westbound lanes on I-26 near the Jedburg Road exit have reopened following a two-vehicle crash...
Two people killed, three injured in I-26 crash in Berkeley County
Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday

Latest News

The Director of Fine and Performing Arts Jason Walsh says the decision comes as marching band...
Dorchester District 2 pulls marching band from Columbia competition
This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father
Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say it’s on the 4800 block of Causey...
Emergency crews working fire in Awendaw area
FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
NLRB lawyer: College football players are employees
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 1974, file photo Daredevil motorcyclist Evel Knievel sails over 7 Mack...
Evel Knievel’s son loses Disney Duke Caboom trademark case