James Island High School students dismissed at Noon for power outage

The high school released a Facebook post at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday saying that the school lost...
The high school released a Facebook post at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday saying that the school lost power at 10:20 a.m. that same day.
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island High School says they are dismissing students because of a power outage.

The high school released a Facebook post at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday saying that the school lost power at 10:20 a.m. that same day. The post blamed the power outage on an accident at a construction site.

Whatever lunch is already prepared is available for students, and the post said the building will be open and supervised until 3:30 p.m. if students cannot be picked up.

School officials say it is uncertain when power will be restored, but they expect the issue to be resolved Wednesday and provide a normal school day Thursday.

This is JICHS with an emergency update. At approximately 10:20 am we lost power to most of the building due to an...

Posted by James Island Charter High School Communications on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

