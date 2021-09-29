James Island High School students dismissed at Noon for power outage

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island High School says they are dismissing students because of a power outage.

The high school released a Facebook post at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday saying that the school lost power at 10:20 a.m. that same day. The post blamed the power outage on an accident at a construction site.

Whatever lunch is already prepared is available for students, and the post said the building will be open and supervised until 3:30 p.m. if students cannot be picked up.

School officials say it is uncertain when power will be restored, but they expect the issue to be resolved Wednesday and provide a normal school day Thursday.

