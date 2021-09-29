SC Lottery
LIVE: Solicitor to reveal report on prosecution impact

By Patrick Phillips and Cameron Bopp
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A first-ever race equity report on prosecutions in South Carolina confirms a disproportionality in arrests, according to the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson is releasing the first report in a study of prosecution impact Wednesday afternoon.

NOT SEEING LIVE VIDEO? Click here to watch.

The report, Disparity and Prosecution in Charleston, is the first of its kind in South Carolina and will be the first in a series of reports. Over 24,000 criminal charges from 2015-2020 were analyzed.

