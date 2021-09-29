LIVE: Solicitor to reveal report on prosecution impact

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A first-ever race equity report on prosecutions in South Carolina confirms a disproportionality in arrests, according to the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson is releasing the first report in a study of prosecution impact Wednesday afternoon.

The report, Disparity and Prosecution in Charleston, is the first of its kind in South Carolina and will be the first in a series of reports. Over 24,000 criminal charges from 2015-2020 were analyzed.

