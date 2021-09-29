New fire station coming to Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new fire station is coming to the town of Summerville, making it the town’s sixth station.

Summerville Fire Department Chief Richard Waring says the new station will be built on Miles Jamison Road, right next to the Coastal Center. He says right now, they’re finishing up site work for the new station, and they hope to finish by December. The plan is for them to start clearing land by Jan. 1, Waring said.

There is not an address assigned to the site yet, but Waring says it will be located between the traffic circle and the Coastal Center on Miles Jameson Road. It would be on the same side of the road as the Coastal Center.

Waring says Fire Station 6 is going to improve their efficiency, especially as Summerville continues to grow.

“Just looking at the response times and what not for the area that this station’s going to serve,” Waring said. “Neighborhoods such as Summerville Place, the Lakes of Summerville, and those neighborhoods that are in town, it’ll improve our response time to those areas, and that’s what we were looking to do.”

Waring says the closest Summerville fire station to this area is on Trolley Road in the Oakbrook community. While that station averages about a seven to 10 minute response time to the area, Waring says the new Fire Station 6 will get them down to a less than five minute response time.

Waring says Summerville Fire is working with Dorchester County on the land agreement for the new station. While it is in town limits, he says they are going to be able to serve some areas in unincorporated Dorchester County as well.

Waring says they’ve renovated two existing stations over the last few years, but the last new station in town was Fire Station 5 in Knightsville. That was built back in 2014.

“Well, it’s just, it’s exciting,” Waring said. “Anytime you add a new fire station facility, it’s great for the department because it gives us a sense of pride for a new facility, and it’s also a better service we’ll be able to provide for our citizens, so we’re excited for that.”

Waring says Fire Station 6 will have the same features as the other stations in town, like work out equipment, diesel exhaust systems, and safety features on the building.

Fire Station 6 will have one fire engine and 12 firemen based out of it.

Waring says they are hiring for new members and those interested can apply on the town of Summerville’s website.

