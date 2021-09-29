SC Lottery
Rain chances increase slightly thanks to a weak cold front!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunny and very warm for the rest of the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s inland, mid 80s at the beaches. We’ll end up a few degrees shy of the 92° record from 2019. A weak cold front will slide into the area tomorrow bringing in a few clouds and a slight chance of rain. One or two showers will be possible each day from Thursday through the weekend. Most of you will remain rain-free. High temperatures will trend downward over the next few days with highs in the low to mid 80s by the weekend.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam continues over the open Atlantic. No threat to land. Tropical Depression 20 formed this morning and will remain over the open waters of the Atlantic, no threat to our area. Elsewhere, two tropical waves that pose no threat. Overall, as good as it gets for late September.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89, Low 66.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 87, Low 68.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 85, Low 66.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 84, Low 65.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 84, Low 66.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Rain. High 85, Low 67.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

