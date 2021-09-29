SC Dept. of Mental Health hosting job fair

SC Lottery
By Riley Bean
Sep. 29, 2021
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Those aspiring to work in mental health look no further, the South Carolina Department of Mental Health is hosting a job fair.

Organizers with the department say they will be holding multiple job fairs across the Waccamaw region from Wednesday through Friday.

Wednesday’s fair will be held at 525 Lafayette Street in Georgetown, and Friday’s will be held at 164 Waccamaw Medical Park Drive in Conway.

Organizers say the fairs will start at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. both days.

Positions are being offered at the department’s Georgetown, Kingstree, and Conway locations. Organizers say state health benefits and state retirement plan options will be offered along with competitive salaries.

Open positions being offered include:

  • Mental Health Professionals (All Locations)
  • Administrative Specialist (Georgetown & Kingstree Locations)
  • Direct Support Professional (Conway Location)
  • Fiscal Technician (Conway Location)
  • Client Advocate/Peer Support Specialist (Conway & Georgetown Locations)

Before the event, job seekers must complete an application online. They are asked to bring resumes, college transcripts, any certifications, and any other additional information. Additionally, organizers say to dress professionally for interviews.

