SC reports fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day, but another increase in percent-positive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has fallen below 2,000 cases for the second day in a row, according to its latest release.

DHEC reported 1,915 new cases, including 1,144 detected through PCR tests and another 771 detected through rapid tests.

Since DHEC reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour delay, Wednesday’s release covered Monday’s numbers. But they reflected the end of the fourth consecutive daily drop in new cases.

The agency reported a total of 114 deaths, 85 of which were listed as confirmed and 29 additional listed as probable.

Of those 114 deaths, 16 were reported in Lowcountry counties. Four confirmed deaths and one probable death were each reported in Berkeley County and Dorchester County. Additionally, five confirmed deaths were reported in Charleston County and one confirmed death in Colleton County.

The results came from 14,824 tests conducted with a positive rate of 18.8%, up from 11.0% reported in the latest batch of tests on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 854,874 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 687,464 cases detected using PCR tests and 167,410 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 12,372 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 10,731 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,641 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 10.8 million tests since the pandemic began.







