SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sullivan’s Island leaders meet to discuss maritime forest

The Sullivan’s Island Town Council is set to discuss the island’s hotly debated Maritime Forest...
The Sullivan’s Island Town Council is set to discuss the island’s hotly debated Maritime Forest at a special meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday.(Live 5 News)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The debate over whether to cut down a forest on a Lowcountry barrier island may be about to take another turn.

The Sullivan’s Island Town Council is set to discuss the island’s hotly debated Maritime Forest at a special meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Advocates for the the Sullivan’s Island Maritime Forest’s preservation say the meeting is a major development regarding efforts to save the forest from destruction.

The debate originally stems from a lawsuit filed a few years ago by a group of oceanfront owners asking for more maintenance for the maritime forest. They claimed the maritime forest breeds pests, is a fire hazard and obstructs their views.

Back in October 2020, the town council vote 4-3 to cut down the vegetation between Station 16 and Station 28.5, while additionally, it would allow the removal of all trees in the forest under a certain size.

Members of the community fought back, and forest advocate group Sullivan’s Island for All says the island voted three new council members into town council in their May elections. They say the Maritime Forest provides protection from hurricanes and storm surge, and they want to preserve it.

Town council is calling Wednesday night’s meeting a “Special Meeting to act on a ‘Public Request for Clarification of Mediated Settlement Bluestein v. Town of Sullivan’s Island 2010-CP-10-5449.’”

Sullivan’s Island for All President Karen Byko says the public deserves to know whether the settlement agreement was lawfully entered, whether the settlement unlawfully binds future Town Council’s legislative powers, and whether there is a legal path forward for Town Council.

The meeting will be held at Sullivan’s Island Town Hall located at 2056 Middle Street.

“We want Town Council to know that we respect their courage and resolve to see this vital issue through,” Byko said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
Xavier Williams is facing a charge of murder in the 2004 shooting of Fred L. Green Jr.
‘We never gave up’: Sheriff announces arrest in 2004 cold case murder
Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Westbound lanes on I-26 near the Jedburg Road exit have reopened following a two-vehicle crash...
Two people killed, three injured in I-26 crash in Berkeley County
Police responded to the 1000 block of Channel Marker Way Monday night where gunshots were...
Hanahan Police investigate deadly shooting outside apartments

Latest News

Summerville Fire Department Chief Richard Waring says the new station will be built on Miles...
New fire station coming to Summerville
Organizers say the distribution will start at 1 p.m. and will continue until all their...
Johns Island church hosting food distribution
Westbound lanes on I-26 near the Jedburg Road exit have reopened following a two-vehicle crash...
Two people killed, three injured in I-26 crash in Berkeley County
Roper St. Francis administered more than 1,000 additional COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines in the last...
Tri-County hospitals administer thousands of COVID booster shots, 3rd doses of vaccine