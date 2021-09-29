SC Lottery
Sumter Co. deputies searching for runaway 17-year-old

By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County deputies are asking for help locating a 17-year-old runaway who was last seen on Sept. 26.

Garia Rogers was last seen by family at her residence on Cotton Acres Road, near Peach Orchard Road in Sumter at around 11 p.m.

She was last seen wearing black tights and a black shirt.

Garia is about 5 feet tall, has black/burgundy hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 115 pounds.

With any information regarding Garia’s whereabouts -- please call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

