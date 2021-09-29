SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Waterworks shifting lane in Mount Pleasant for maintenance

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Waterworks says there will be a lane shift on Rifle Range Road in Mount Pleasant.

Planners say the lane shift will be near the intersection of Rifle Range Road and 6 Mile Road. It will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday and continue until 3 p.m. for the following 10 days.

The shift is necessary for crews to access a 20-inch force main beneath a section of sidewalk located on the northwest side of Rifle Range Road, the Waterworks said

Drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians travelling in the area should expect delays and are asked to comply with flagging operations and be aware of equipment and crews.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
Xavier Williams is facing a charge of murder in the 2004 shooting of Fred L. Green Jr.
‘We never gave up’: Sheriff announces arrest in 2004 cold case murder
Westbound lanes on I-26 near the Jedburg Road exit have reopened following a two-vehicle crash...
Two people killed, three injured in I-26 crash in Berkeley County
Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Police responded to the 1000 block of Channel Marker Way Monday night where gunshots were...
Hanahan Police investigate deadly shooting outside apartments

Latest News

The high school released a Facebook post at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday saying that the school lost...
James Island High School students dismissed at Noon for power outage
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Waterworks shifting lane in Mount Pleasant for maintenance
Hilton is hiring for locations in the Lowcountry. The Hilton Worldwide umbrella encompasses 17...
Working Wednesdays: Hilton hiring for jobs in hospitality
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Johns Island church hosting food distribution