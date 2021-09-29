Waterworks shifting lane in Mount Pleasant for maintenance

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Waterworks says there will be a lane shift on Rifle Range Road in Mount Pleasant.

Planners say the lane shift will be near the intersection of Rifle Range Road and 6 Mile Road. It will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday and continue until 3 p.m. for the following 10 days.

The shift is necessary for crews to access a 20-inch force main beneath a section of sidewalk located on the northwest side of Rifle Range Road, the Waterworks said

Drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians travelling in the area should expect delays and are asked to comply with flagging operations and be aware of equipment and crews.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.