Weak cold front to bring small shower chance!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another sunny and very warm September day is on the way across the Lowcountry. Highs will reach the upper 80s inland, mid 80s at the beaches today. We’ll end up a few degrees shy of the 92° record from 2019. A weak cold front will slide into the area tomorrow bringing in a few clouds and a slight chance of rain. One or two showers will be possible each day from Thursday through the weekend. Most of you will remain rain-free. High temperatures will trend downward over the next few days with highs in the low to mid 80s by the weekend.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam continues over the open Atlantic. No threat to land. Elsewhere, three tropical waves that pose no threat. Overall, as good as it gets for late September.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 87.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 84.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 84.

