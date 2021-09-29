Working Wednesdays: Hilton hiring for jobs in hospitality

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From management to entry level, this week Working Wednesdays is highlighting opportunities in the hospitality industry.

Hilton is hiring for locations in the Lowcountry. The Hilton Worldwide umbrella encompasses 17 brands. Hotels and properties locally include Embassy Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton, Homewood Suites, Home2 Suites and Double Tree.

There are openings for guest services managers, cooks, maintenance assistants, valet, housekeepers, food & beverage supervisors, housekeeping inspectors and many others. Click here to see the full list of jobs.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available. The interview will live stream at 1p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

