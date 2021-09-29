SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Working Wednesdays: Hilton hiring for jobs in hospitality

Hilton is hiring for locations in the Lowcountry. The Hilton Worldwide umbrella encompasses 17...
Hilton is hiring for locations in the Lowcountry. The Hilton Worldwide umbrella encompasses 17 brands. Hotels and properties locally include Embassy Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton, Homewood Suites, Home2 Suites and Double Tree.(Live 5)
By Ann McGill
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From management to entry level, this week Working Wednesdays is highlighting opportunities in the hospitality industry.

Hilton is hiring for locations in the Lowcountry. The Hilton Worldwide umbrella encompasses 17 brands. Hotels and properties locally include Embassy Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton, Homewood Suites, Home2 Suites and Double Tree.

There are openings for guest services managers, cooks, maintenance assistants, valet, housekeepers, food & beverage supervisors, housekeeping inspectors and many others. Click here to see the full list of jobs.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available. The interview will live stream at 1p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
Xavier Williams is facing a charge of murder in the 2004 shooting of Fred L. Green Jr.
‘We never gave up’: Sheriff announces arrest in 2004 cold case murder
Westbound lanes on I-26 near the Jedburg Road exit have reopened following a two-vehicle crash...
Two people killed, three injured in I-26 crash in Berkeley County
Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Police responded to the 1000 block of Channel Marker Way Monday night where gunshots were...
Hanahan Police investigate deadly shooting outside apartments

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Noon Wednesday
The high school released a Facebook post at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday saying that the school lost...
James Island High School students dismissed at Noon for power outage
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Waterworks shifting lane in Mount Pleasant for maintenance
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Attorney General plans to appeal Federal mask mandate ban ruling