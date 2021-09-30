SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Argents Air Express expanding, bringing new jobs to Charleston County

A freight services company will make a $400,000 investment to expand its operations in...
A freight services company will make a $400,000 investment to expand its operations in Charleston County, the governor’s office says.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A freight services company will make a $400,000 investment to expand its operations in Charleston County, the governor’s office says.

Argents Air Express, Ltd., a full-service logistics solution company, will eventually add 35 new jobs at its North Charleston location on Sightline Drive.

“With our family being in the Lowcountry for over 25 years, we couldn’t be more excited about our expansion in the Charleston area,” Co-Owner Tony Chiappetta said. “The continued growth of the port and access to an ever-growing pool of talent, we are confident that this facility is the perfect place to expand our full suite of logistics offerings.”

The expansion is expected to be completed this fall.

“It is a testament to our growing business community when a company chooses to grow its footprint in our state,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We congratulate Argents on their decision to expand and create 35 more jobs in Charleston County, and we look forward to their continued growth.”

Anyone interested in joining the Argents team should email the company at careers@argents.com.

Chiappetta said with the expansion, the company’s nationwide footprint will expand to over 350,000 square feet.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Westbound lanes on I-26 near the Jedburg Road exit have reopened following a two-vehicle crash...
Two people killed, three injured in I-26 crash in Berkeley County
The state law that keeps South Carolina school districts from implementing mask mandates in...
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools
Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian says he’s talked with Murdaugh since he was brought back to rehab...
Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh talks charges, client’s condition

Latest News

Thursday is the last day for feedback on a racial bias audit being conducted about the North...
Thursday is deadline to give input on N. Charleston Police racial bias audit
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: With deadline days away, mobile unit will help voters get registered
Charleston County will operate a mobile unit to assist residents in registering to vote from 10...
With deadline days away, mobile unit will help voters get registered
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County mobile unit helping people register to vote ahead of deadline