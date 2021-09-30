Argents Air Express expanding, bringing new jobs to Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A freight services company will make a $400,000 investment to expand its operations in Charleston County, the governor’s office says.

Argents Air Express, Ltd., a full-service logistics solution company, will eventually add 35 new jobs at its North Charleston location on Sightline Drive.

“With our family being in the Lowcountry for over 25 years, we couldn’t be more excited about our expansion in the Charleston area,” Co-Owner Tony Chiappetta said. “The continued growth of the port and access to an ever-growing pool of talent, we are confident that this facility is the perfect place to expand our full suite of logistics offerings.”

The expansion is expected to be completed this fall.

“It is a testament to our growing business community when a company chooses to grow its footprint in our state,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We congratulate Argents on their decision to expand and create 35 more jobs in Charleston County, and we look forward to their continued growth.”

Anyone interested in joining the Argents team should email the company at careers@argents.com.

Chiappetta said with the expansion, the company’s nationwide footprint will expand to over 350,000 square feet.

