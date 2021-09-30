Bladenboro Police seek help finding missing juvenile

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Bladenboro Police is investigating a missing person case involving a juvenile who was reported missing on September 27, 2021.

Aloni Wade, who is 15 years old, was last seen in Bladenboro on September 23.

Bladenboro Police Chief William Howell said the family gave permission to publish the juvenile’s name and photo in the hope it will help with finding her.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Police Chief Howell at (910) 874-2422.

