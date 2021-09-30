SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bladenboro Police seek help finding missing juvenile

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Bladenboro Police is investigating a missing person case involving a juvenile who was reported missing on September 27, 2021.

Aloni Wade, who is 15 years old, was last seen in Bladenboro on September 23.

Bladenboro Police Chief William Howell said the family gave permission to publish the juvenile’s name and photo in the hope it will help with finding her.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Police Chief Howell at (910) 874-2422.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Westbound lanes on I-26 near the Jedburg Road exit have reopened following a two-vehicle crash...
Two people killed, three injured in I-26 crash in Berkeley County
The state law that keeps South Carolina school districts from implementing mask mandates in...
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools
Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
Xavier Williams is facing a charge of murder in the 2004 shooting of Fred L. Green Jr.
‘We never gave up’: Sheriff announces arrest in 2004 cold case murder

Latest News

The Sullivan’s Island Town Council has voted to weigh its legal options in the plan to cut the...
Sullivan’s Island Town Council votes to reexamine forest cutting plan
Officials with Dominion Energy said there were 1,151 outages in the Autumn Chase-Magnolia Lakes...
Power restored for more than 1,100 customers in West Ashley
VIDEO: Working Wednesdays
VIDEO: Working Wednesdays
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Town votes to reexamine Maritime Forest settlement