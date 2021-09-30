SC Lottery
Coroner identifies victims in fatal I-26 crash

The Berkeley County coroner has identified a Massachusetts couple as the victims killed in a Wednesday crash on I-26 that sent three others to the hospital.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County coroner has identified a Massachusetts couple as the victims killed in a Wednesday crash on I-26 that sent three others to the hospital.

Michael Ross, 60, and Colleen Ross, 59, were killed in the collision near the Jedburg Road exit, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.

Oliver says both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

