SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Flag-wearing man throws Molotov cocktail into county Democratic HQ in Austin

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An arson investigation was underway after a man wearing an American flag bandanna threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party in Austin.

The incendiary device did not ignite when it was thrown at the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Austin Fire Capt. Brandon Jennings said. A small stack of papers was set on fire, but that was quickly put out by employees of a neighboring business using a fire extinguisher.

No one was in the office at the time, Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo said, but the incident was caught on security cameras. A note was left with a politically motivated threat, Naranjo said.

“Anyone who wears an American flag as a bandanna and then throws a Molotov cocktail ... into a building and leaves a note, a threatening note, is a coward,” she said.

Authorities did not release the contents of the note.

The man in the video is also suspected of vandalizing a Travis County administrative building a few hours later, Jennings said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Westbound lanes on I-26 near the Jedburg Road exit have reopened following a two-vehicle crash...
Two people killed, three injured in I-26 crash in Berkeley County
The state law that keeps South Carolina school districts from implementing mask mandates in...
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools
Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
Xavier Williams is facing a charge of murder in the 2004 shooting of Fred L. Green Jr.
‘We never gave up’: Sheriff announces arrest in 2004 cold case murder

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
AP-NORC poll finds deep divide over Biden vaccine mandate
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction