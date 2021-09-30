Grissom returns to the lab in premiere of ‘CSI: Vegas’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest in the “CSI” franchise, “CSI: Vegas,” premieres Wednesday night.

William Petersen returns as Gil Grossom and Jorja Fox returns as Sara Slide from the original “CSI:” series.

In the premiere episode, an attack on Jim Brass, played by Paul Guilfoyle, kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting the crime lab. That threat could cause the release of thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas. A brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby must enlist the help of old friends Grissom and Sidle.

This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

Catch the premiere Wednesday at 10 p.m. on Live 5 WCSC.

