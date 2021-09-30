SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Grissom returns to the lab in premiere of ‘CSI: Vegas’

William Petersen returns as Gil Grossom, Jorja Fox returns as Sara Slide and Paul Guilfoyle...
William Petersen returns as Gil Grossom, Jorja Fox returns as Sara Slide and Paul Guilfoyle returns as Jim Brass for the series premiere of "CSI: Vegas."(CBS)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest in the “CSI” franchise, “CSI: Vegas,” premieres Wednesday night.

William Petersen returns as Gil Grossom and Jorja Fox returns as Sara Slide from the original “CSI:” series.

In the premiere episode, an attack on Jim Brass, played by Paul Guilfoyle, kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting the crime lab. That threat could cause the release of thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas. A brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby must enlist the help of old friends Grissom and Sidle.

This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

Catch the premiere Wednesday at 10 p.m. on Live 5 WCSC.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Westbound lanes on I-26 near the Jedburg Road exit have reopened following a two-vehicle crash...
Two people killed, three injured in I-26 crash in Berkeley County
The state law that keeps South Carolina school districts from implementing mask mandates in...
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian says he’s talked with Murdaugh since he was brought back to rehab...
Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh talks charges, client’s condition
Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot

Latest News

Jeremy Sisto, right, portrays Jubal Valentine, an Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the New...
Agents investigate a hacker and a kidnapping in Tuesday’s ‘FBI,’ ‘FBI International’
R. Jai and Andrew Gillum with Tamron Hall
Programming changes coming to WCSC
The Grand Ole Opry will livestream its Saturday concert from an empty venue.
Grand Ole Opry streaming acoustic concert live at empty venue
About Retransmission Fees