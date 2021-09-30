SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway woman reached a major milestone this week -- she celebrated her 102nd birthday.

Louise Floyd’s loved ones marked the special occasion on Tuesday with a drive-by birthday celebration for her.

Her son Romell Floyd has been taking care of her since she started having signs of demention. But he said his mother had a classic reaction to turning 102 years old.

“I told her “Today is your birthday mother. Today is your birthday and you reached 102.” She kind of laughed a little bit, when I told her that,” her son said.

People in the community came by and dropped off a number of birthday cards and gifts at her house.

The house itself is 100 years old and is the same home she raised Romell in.

He said coming back to this house and taking care of his mom brings back a lot of memories, and Tuesday will be one of those memories.

“It was a happy day yesterday for me. I just hope one day I’ll reach that milestone,” Romell said.

Happy Birthday Ms. Louise!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Westbound lanes on I-26 near the Jedburg Road exit have reopened following a two-vehicle crash...
Two people killed, three injured in I-26 crash in Berkeley County
The state law that keeps South Carolina school districts from implementing mask mandates in...
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools
Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
Xavier Williams is facing a charge of murder in the 2004 shooting of Fred L. Green Jr.
‘We never gave up’: Sheriff announces arrest in 2004 cold case murder

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide
Charleston County will operate a mobile unit to assist residents in registering to vote from 10...
With deadline days away, mobile unit will help voters get registered
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County brings voter registration mobile unit to Hollywood Thursday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Thursday is deadline to give input on N. Charleston Police racial bias audit