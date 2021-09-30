Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 3)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Started in a 31-28 win over Miami

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 5 catches for 112 yards in a 31-19 win over Jacksonville. The Summerville alum has 10 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 2 tackles and 1 sack in a 26-6 loss to Cleveland. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 7 tackles, 2 TFL’s and 3.5 sacks this season

Alex Taylor, OL, Chicago Bears - Practice squad

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 3 tackles, 1 pass deflection in a 30-17 loss to Minnesota. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 3 tackles and 1 pass deflection this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Inactive in a 30-17 loss to Minnesota

Zack Bailey, OL, Minnesota Vikings - Practice squad

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 6 tackles in a 30-28 loss to Green Bay. The Goose Creek alum has 7 tackle this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 41-21 loss to Dallas

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Did not have a tackle in a 41-21 win over Philadelphia

