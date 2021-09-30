SC Lottery
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 3)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green runs after a reception past Jacksonville Jaguars...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green runs after a reception past Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Damien Wilson, left, defensive back Andrew Wingard (42) and cornerback Chris Claybrooks (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Started in a 31-28 win over Miami

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 5 catches for 112 yards in a 31-19 win over Jacksonville. The Summerville alum has 10 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 2 tackles and 1 sack in a 26-6 loss to Cleveland. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 7 tackles, 2 TFL’s and 3.5 sacks this season

Alex Taylor, OL, Chicago Bears - Practice squad

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 3 tackles, 1 pass deflection in a 30-17 loss to Minnesota. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 3 tackles and 1 pass deflection this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Inactive in a 30-17 loss to Minnesota

Zack Bailey, OL, Minnesota Vikings - Practice squad

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 6 tackles in a 30-28 loss to Green Bay. The Goose Creek alum has 7 tackle this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 41-21 loss to Dallas

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Did not have a tackle in a 41-21 win over Philadelphia

