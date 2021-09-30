SC Lottery
Man convicted after selling stolen guns to undercover ATF agents

State officials have announced the conviction of a man who sold several stolen guns to undercover law enforcement.(Unsplash)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State officials have announced the conviction of a man who sold several stolen guns to undercover law enforcement.

U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart said Dashawn Terrell Swygert, 27, of Columbia, pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Swygert was introduced to undercover ATF agents as a validated gang member, according to officials. On three different occasions in February of 2020, Swygert sold six handguns, some loaded, to undercover agents; three of the guns had been stolen from Richland and Newberry counties.

Two of the guns Swygert sold were linked through ballistics to two shootings in Richland County and one in Lexington County, according to DeHart.

Swygert is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000 and 3 years of supervision after release.

