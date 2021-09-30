Man gets thousands of dollars in Charleston Co. settlement involving traffic stop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund paid $8,000 to a Charleston County man after he said he was arrested for driving under the influence. However, he said he didn’t have any alcohol in his system.

Ernest Cooksey says he was pulled over in February of 2019 on Wadmalaw Island for traveling ten miles per hour under the speed limit and swerving slightly.

According to the lawsuit filed against the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Cooksey says he was put through three field sobriety tests, a breath sample, a blood test, and a drug influence evaluation. All of those tests showed he didn’t have any drugs in his system, the suit states.

The charges were eventually dropped.

When Cooksey sued the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the case was settled, and the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund paid him.

