SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, In Hanoi, Vietnam.(Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons launches this month.

The Korean Central News Agency said Friday the test-launch performed Thursday is “of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile system.”

North Korea has recently mixed its weapons tests with conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract outside concessions.  

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday expressed his willingness to restore communication channels with rival South Korea while slamming the United States for its hostility against the North.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Westbound lanes on I-26 near the Jedburg Road exit have reopened following a two-vehicle crash...
Two people killed, three injured in I-26 crash in Berkeley County
The state law that keeps South Carolina school districts from implementing mask mandates in...
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian says he’s talked with Murdaugh since he was brought back to rehab...
Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh talks charges, client’s condition
Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
This year, dozens of school districts are offering full-time virtual programs, which are only...
‘It’s here to stay’: SC online programs expect virtual learning to keep growing
Family of Vanessa Guillen fights for amendment in NDAA
The South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund paid $8,000 to a Charleston County man after he said...
Man gets thousands of dollars in Charleston Co. settlement involving traffic stop
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a rotary club meeting at Bessinger’s BBQ in Charleston, South...
SC governor to appeal ruling to block school face mask ban