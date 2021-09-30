Orangeburg’s public safety chief announces retirement

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety announced his retirement Wednesday night.

Chief Mike Adams is stepping down after 35 years of service, he announced at a city meeting.

Former Columbia Police Chief Dr. Charles Austin will serve as interim chief for the department beginning on Friday.

The department is one of only three Public Safety Departments in the State of South Carolina, which has earned national accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., its website states.

The department’s fire district serves more than eighty-seven square miles of the Greater Orangeburg area.

