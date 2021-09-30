SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Orangeburg’s public safety chief announces retirement

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief Mike Adams (left) is retiring after 35 years of...
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief Mike Adams (left) is retiring after 35 years of service. Former Columbia Police Chief Dr. Charles Austin (right) will serve as interim director beginning Friday.(City of Orangeburg via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety announced his retirement Wednesday night.

Chief Mike Adams is stepping down after 35 years of service, he announced at a city meeting.

Former Columbia Police Chief Dr. Charles Austin will serve as interim chief for the department beginning on Friday.

The department is one of only three Public Safety Departments in the State of South Carolina, which has earned national accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., its website states.

The department’s fire district serves more than eighty-seven square miles of the Greater Orangeburg area.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Westbound lanes on I-26 near the Jedburg Road exit have reopened following a two-vehicle crash...
Two people killed, three injured in I-26 crash in Berkeley County
The state law that keeps South Carolina school districts from implementing mask mandates in...
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools
Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
Xavier Williams is facing a charge of murder in the 2004 shooting of Fred L. Green Jr.
‘We never gave up’: Sheriff announces arrest in 2004 cold case murder

Latest News

Charleston County will operate a mobile unit to assist residents in registering to vote from 10...
With deadline days away, mobile unit will help voters get registered
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County brings voter registration mobile unit to Hollywood Thursday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Thursday is deadline to give input on N. Charleston Police racial bias audit
The Sullivan’s Island Town Council has voted to weigh its legal options in the plan to cut the...
Sullivan’s Island Town Council votes to reexamine forest cutting plan