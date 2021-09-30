Sam and newly-formed Victor expected to spin off into northern Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The two current named storms are expected to stay away from the U.S. coastline, according to the latest computer models.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Hurricane Sam remains a strong Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds at 145 mph. Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next couple of days, but Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through Saturday, with more significant weakening, anticipated later in the weekend.

The eye of Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 21.5 North, longitude 59.1 West. Sam is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through Thursday night. A turn toward the north is anticipated by late Friday, and a northeastward motion is forecast to begin on Saturday.

On the forecast track, the core of Sam will continue to pass well to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands this morning, and pass to the east of Bermuda early Saturday.

The latest minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Reserve reconnaissance data is 27.67 inches.

Tropical Storm Victor, which formed Wednesday night off the African coast, is also expected to make a northward turn, keeping it far away from the United States.

Computer models show it likely won’t strengthen past a Category 1 hurricane before dissipating.

As of Thursday morning, the center of Tropical Storm Victor was about 550 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was moving toward the west-northwest at 13 miles per hour.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Victor could become a hurricane on Friday. A weakening trend is expected to begin over the weekend.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.65 inches.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.