SC boy who got cards in hospital goes to first day of school

By Rob Way
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A four-year-old South Carolina boy with a rare heart defect who received cards while in the hospital went to his first day of school this week.

Simms Daniels was born with a rare condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. His dad, Wes Daniels, said that means he essentially was born with half a heart.

In July, he was recovering in the hospital after a setback from surgery, and thousands sent him cards from all over the world. He was released from the hospital in August.

This week, Simms went to his first day of school. He’s in 4K.

“He was so excited,” Wes Daniels said. “We are doing really well.”

Simms said in an interview over Zoom in July that he loves Spider-Man, and his family said he loves opening cards. In total, he received more than 2,000 cards from Texas to Montana to England to Germany.

