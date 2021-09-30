SC governor to appeal ruling to block school face mask ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster filed an emergency motion Thursday asking an appeals court to halt a lower court’s decision to allow school districts to impose mask mandates.

McMaster’s motion asks the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to stay a district court’s injunction against Proviso 1.108. That proviso, a temporary law passed with the state budget, essentially blocked school districts from requiring students and faculty members from wearing masks at school facilities by prohibiting state funds from being used to do so.

McMaster commented on the court’s decision Wednesday.

“I completely disagree with a federal judge temporarily blocking parents from choosing if their child should wear a mask in school,” he said after the ruling. “We have already filed a notice of appeal and will take this fight to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.”

The South Carolina Department of Education released guidance to school districts after the ruling saying they could set mask mandates.

“In light of the Court’s ruling, the SCDE strongly suggests schools and districts consult with their legal counsel on actionable steps that may need to be taken to make reasonable accommodations for students with disabilities under these federal laws,” the department’s message to districts stated.

