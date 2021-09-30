SC Lottery
SC reports lowest first-time unemployment total since pandemic began

For the week ending Saturday, SCDEW officials received 1,133 first-time claims for unemployment...
For the week ending Saturday, SCDEW officials received 1,133 first-time claims for unemployment benefits, a drop of more than 460 from the previous week and is the lowest weekly total since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported a new record low in initial unemployment claims since mid-March 2020.

For the week ending Saturday, SCDEW officials received 1,133 first-time claims for unemployment benefits.

That represents a drop of 464 from the previous week and is the lowest weekly total since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also represents the third consecutive drop in weekly totals.

Greenville County reported 136 first-time claims last week, making it the only county in the state to list more than 100.

In the Tri-County area, Berkeley County had the most at 65, while Charleston reported 54 and Dorchester County reported 40.

Richland County had the second-highest total at 90, while Spartanburg County had the third-highest at 74. Horry County listed 62.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out a total of $5.159 million in state and federal benefits.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid $6.55 billion in unemployment benefits.

