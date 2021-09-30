SC reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, more than 100 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, according to its latest release.

DHEC reported 2,147 new cases, including 1,514 detected through PCR tests and another 663 detected through rapid tests.

Since DHEC reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour delay, Thursday’s release covered Tuesday’s numbers.

The agency reported a total of 107 deaths, 103 of which were listed as confirmed and 4 additional listed as probable.

Of those 114 deaths, 16 were reported in Lowcountry counties. Three confirmed deaths were each reported in Berkeley County and Charleston County. Additionally, four confirmed deaths were reported in Dorchester County.

The results came from 20,788 tests conducted with a positive rate of 10.4%, down from 18.8% reported in the latest batch of tests on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 857,386 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 689,190 cases detected using PCR tests and 168,196 detected with rapid tests.

As of Thursday, DHEC reported a total of 12,472 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 10,830 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,642 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 10.8 million tests since the pandemic began.







