SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that the ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional.

State lawmakers passed a temporary law known as a proviso on June 22 with the state budget. Proviso 1.108 blocked school districts from enacting a face mask mandate on students and faculty members in its facilities.

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the ban on mask mandates, however.

In the state Supreme Court’s ruling, the justices said while the proviso prohibits school districts from using funds appropriated or authorized under the state budget, they “do not reject the possibility that other funds might be used to do so.”

“We decline to give the School District advisory guidance as to its options and obligations regarding virtual education,” the judgment states, thereby leaving the school districts to determine on their own whether they will impose mask mandates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.