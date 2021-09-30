CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19
The source said the student was a 7-year-old first-grader at Stoney Creek Elementary School.
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary student died after battling COVID-19, the Mecklenburg County Public Health.
A source said the student was a 7-year-old first-grader at Stoney Creek Elementary School.
In August, a 16-year-old Lancaster County student died following a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Mecklenburg County health officials released this statement on the child’s death:
“There was a COVID-19-related death of an elementary-aged child reported to MCPH last week,” the county said.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.